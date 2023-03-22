DALLAS (KDAF) — The next time you really want to impress someone with a hidden gem, may we suggest the very avant-garde, Apothecary? Inside DFW got the chance to check out a Dallas cocktail lounge hot spot.

We got the chance to interview the CEO and creative director who was generous enough to share an incredible cocktail recipe for their “Inappropriate Beet Pun.”

Recipe below:

1.5 oz London Dry Gin

1.5 oz beet/orange/pepper juice blend

.75 Salted Honey Syrup

.75 Lemon juice

.25 Strega

Garnish: goat cheese/coconut foam

Juice Blend

3 oz Beet juice, 3 oz Orange juice, 2 oz Bell Pepper juice

Goat Cheese Coconut Foam

15 oz coco lopez

13.5 oz coconut milk

10 oz goat cheese Stir over a double boiler till cheese melts and texture is smooth. Charge in a whipping siphon with CO2

