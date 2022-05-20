DALLAS (KDAF) — Immerse yourself in the art experience that is Frida Kahlo to learn about her life, love and art.

Kahlo’s paintings take over Lighthouse Artspace Dallas in a new immersive art exhibit. Inside DFW is taking you on an inside look at an unforgettable experience. The work of Mexican-born artist, Frida Kahlo is a 360-degree immersive art experience.

It’s brought to North Texas by the same people who put on the immersive Van Gogh exhibit. “Explore the world through the eyes of the legendary Frida Kahlo – a brilliant, uncompromising painter who created some of the history’s most iconic artwork. The groundbreaking team behind the smash hit Immersive Van Gogh now turn their eye for innovation towards the work of a woman who boldly told the story of her life in brushstrokes.”

Those who go see the exhibit will be able to see the work that she made to overcome pain and adversity through self-expression. “Kahlo’s art has been described as magic realism – blending realistic depictions of her life with fantastical elements to reflect her inner thoughts and struggles. Using state-of-the-art technology, the 360-degree experience invites you to step inside the colorful and vibrant world of Frida Kahlo as never before with Immersive Frida Kahlo.”