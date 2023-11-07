Dallas (KDAF) — No need to plan a Vegas trip when Grand Prairie’s new light show is giving us all those Vegas water show feels!

Mayor of Grand Prairie, Ron Jensen, shared the importance of bringing a show like this to the city. “Our city manager decided a Vegas-style light show would be just great, over the top, and to get people out here for free, families in a fun, friendly atmosphere.”

“Illuvia” located in Epic Central, happens every night at least four different times. This water show lasts approximately 15 minutes and consists of lights, music, animations and so much water fun!

Before you visit, there are tons of food options at Epic Central that make dinner and a show happen all at one place.

Catch Illuvia at 7:30, 8:30, 9:30 and 10:30 p.m. For updates on showtimes and more, visit their website.