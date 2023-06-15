DALLAS(KDAF)—When you walk into this shoe store in the city, you will instantly feel exclusive.

Soleplier is a sneaker store that offers a wide range of exclusive sneakers, streetwear, and collectibles. The website has an extensive collection of brands, including Air Jordan, Supreme, YEEZY, and BAPE, among others.

The shop is designed to cater to the needs of streetwear enthusiasts and collectors alike.

In addition to sneakers, Soleplier also offers a wide range of streetwear. The site has a collection of hoodies, t-shirts, jackets, and more from some of the most popular streetwear brands. These brands include Supreme, BAPE, Off-White, and more.

Watch the full interview above with CW33 Landon Wexler and the shop owner of Soleplier Hebreb Morales, to find what else you can find in Soleplier.