DALLAS(KDAF)—If you and your friends are trying to shake up your day or night out, you need to bring them to Chicken N’ Pickle. The restaurant meets pickleball players’ paradise is a tribute to the fastest-growing sport in the United States and all things chicken.

Their enormous activity-centric space offers a variety of pickleball courts – indoor and air-conditioned, outdoor and covered + outdoor uncovered. For refreshments throughout your game, there are four active bars on-site serving up cocktails, beers, wine, and of course, water.

Once you and your paddle pals put some work in on the court, you can unwind, cool off and refuel in their restaurant – where they’re serving several varieties of chicken including, rotisserie chicken meals, chicken tenders, chicken wings, chicken sandwiches, and more. They also serve gourmet salads, brisket mac + cheese, and more. Check out their full menu here.

There are hours of fun to be had at Chicken N’ Pickle. Whether you’re a newbie or a pickleball pro, all are welcome to take a swing at the game at their locations.

Learn more about booking a court or jumping into the fun here