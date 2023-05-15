DALLAS(KDAF)— There’s sometimes talk of a mother’s intuition, but is there anything to it?

Author of Practical Intuition, Laura Day teaches mothers how to use their intuition to create change in their family lives. In an interview with CW33, Day discussed how a mother’s intuition works and where it comes from.

Day said ” The mothers have an uncanny ability to know feel experience even see sometimes what’s going on with their child, even if their child is at a distance. There’s a lot of research on this. And it has been demonstratively verified that mothers always have that link. Now, you know, our biological destiny as a mammal is the survival of our young. So it’s really hardwired in that reptilian brain, the umbilical cord never ends”.

You still have the ability to connect to your child intuitively even if you have adopted or gone through a surrogate, according to Day.

Day said, ” You know, it’s interesting you give up you give for example, baby owls to a mother owl, and that mother our tend to care for them. That biological switch is flipped once you’re a caretaker and I think many women understand that we’re it’s one of the reasons why we’re so good at caretaking, even our friends”.

When you feel like you lost your intuition for your child’s needs or feel you may not have one at all, Day suggests researching to help improve. You can learn more about Day’s teachings and research by visiting her website.