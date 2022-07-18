DALLAS (KDAF) — Ice skating isn’t just for Christmas time! You can skate year-round at Galleria Dallas.

Galleria Dallas Ice Skating Center hosts special Skate Nights throughout the year where special music is played and dressing for the theme is encouraged.

So far this year, themes have included a Dolly Parton skate night, a Summer Skate Night, July’s TikTok Skate Night, and August’s Back to School Skate Night.

They offer lessons for all levels of skaters year-round, including mini-camps on school holidays where kids can learn the basics. Public skating is generally open during Galleria Dallas hours. It costs $12 for admission and $5 for skate rental.

Inside DFW host Jenny Anchondo wanted to get in on all the fun of ice skating and took a private lesson. Chris Pearce, General Manager, Galleria Dallas Ice Skating Center taught us how to ice skate!

For more information, click here.