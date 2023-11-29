Dallas (KDAF) — Dallas’ first and only JW Marriott hotel is the JW Marriott Dallas Arts District. We visited Margaret’s, an upscale, three meal ranch-to-table restaurant on the 11th floor of the hotel. Margaret’s menu focuses on seasonal flavors, sustainable practices and locally sourced ingredients.

You’ll notice modern Texan cuisine utilizing eclectic techniques and seasonal ingredients, said Executive Chef, Jonah Friedmann.

“Sustainability is a major part of the JW Marriott brand and we have a strong commitment to sustainability and seasonality in what we serve to our guests. For example, we have our FarmShelf, a high tech hydroponic indoor garden system that we use to grow seasonal herbs used in cocktail infusions, as garnishes and as flavor enhancers. We also have two outdoor garden beds, the JW Garden. Those are being used to grow produce including sage, sweet potato leaves and mustard greens,” Friedmann said.

The restaurant also partners with about 25 local farms and ranches to supply ingredients.

If you’d like to make a reservation, visit the dining section of the JW Marriott website.