DALLAS (KDAF) — Are you taking a road trip with your kids this holiday season? According to a new study by Mazda, 60% of parents are worried about having a child get carsick, especially when you consider bumpy roads and stop and go traffic.

Dr. Mona Amin, pediatrician and parenting expert, shares some tips on how to prevent car sickness.

“The reason car sickness can happen is a disconnect between what the inner ear is feeling, and what the eyes are seeing, causing that feeling of nausea,” Amin said. “Things like ensuring riders have access to fresh air, a clear view of the horizon to focus on an object in the distance, and minimizing screen time or reading can really help.”

