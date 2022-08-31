FIDELITY INVESTMENTS SPONSORED CONTENT — Caring for a loved one with a disability or special needs can be truly rewarding, but also involves great personal sacrifice.

Joining Inside DFW with some practical suggestions on how to keep your head above water is Stacey Watson, senior vice president of life events planning at Fidelity Investments.

Watch the video player above for more information.

Here’s a quick look at who Fidelity aims to serve:

“We help over ~40 million people feel more confident in their most important financial goals, manage employee benefit programs for nearly 23,000 businesses, and support more than 3,600 advisory firms* with innovative investment and technology solutions to grow their businesses. “Our diverse businesses and independence give us insight into the entire market and the stability needed to think and act for the long term as we deliver value to you.” Fidelity