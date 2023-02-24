DALLAS( KDAF) – Besides sweet tea and biscuits with honey, there’s nothing more southern than chicken and waffles!

82-year-old Laverne Richardson opened her own chicken and waffle cooking business despite all the odds. In collaboration with her daughter Donna Richardson, they shared their famous chicken and waffle recipe with businesses like Target and online companies like ShopRight.

Donna explained that it started at her grandmother’s house after church and that they would have southern dishes, and everybody would cook their favorites.

Inside DFW was given the opportunity to witness Laverne and Donna cook the very famous recipe in Laverne’s own kitchen.

The mom-and-daughter duo has even appeared on Good Morning America and Essence, showing their famous recipe.

If you want to try the recipe, you can visit their website to order your own special chicken and waffle mix.