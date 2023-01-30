DALLAS (KDAF) — Mocktail anyone?

We are talking mocktails today and Meridan Zerner isn’t a mixologist or a bartender, she’s a registered dietitian with the Cooper Clinic. Today’s mocktail is the blackberry mule.

Blackberry Mule mocktail -1 serving

  • Small handful of fresh blackberries (or frozen)
  • 1 sprig of rosemary
  • 2 Tablespoons of honey
  • 1 can or bottle of diet or regular ginger beer
  • 1 oz of lime juice (fresh or bottled)
  • Ice

Directions

  • In a glass or a cocktail shaker, place the berries and the rosemary and mash with a spoon or use a bartender’s muddler.
  • Add the honey and ice and stir or shake until mixed.
  • Strain mix over ice and add the diet ginger beer.
  • Garnish with additional whole blackberries.