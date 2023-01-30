DALLAS (KDAF) — Mocktail anyone?
We are talking mocktails today and Meridan Zerner isn’t a mixologist or a bartender, she’s a registered dietitian with the Cooper Clinic. Today’s mocktail is the blackberry mule.
Blackberry Mule mocktail -1 serving
- Small handful of fresh blackberries (or frozen)
- 1 sprig of rosemary
- 2 Tablespoons of honey
- 1 can or bottle of diet or regular ginger beer
- 1 oz of lime juice (fresh or bottled)
- Ice
Directions
- In a glass or a cocktail shaker, place the berries and the rosemary and mash with a spoon or use a bartender’s muddler.
- Add the honey and ice and stir or shake until mixed.
- Strain mix over ice and add the diet ginger beer.
- Garnish with additional whole blackberries.