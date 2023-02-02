DALLAS (KDAF) – Basketball is one the most beloved sports throughout the world, and it doesn’t matter your age, size, gender, skill level, or anything else, because it’s a sport for everyone.

Inside DFW got the chance to meet the most fascinating bunch in all of basketball, the Harlem Globetrotters. The Globetrotters were gracious enough to chat with us about the way they play ball and even showed us some sick tricks.

“Basketball is a universal language though. You know, we’ve been to 122 countries and provinces around the world but we don’t speak 122 languages. You know the number one language everybody speaks is smiles and we know this if you can make somebody smile then you can really make their day,” Julian ‘Zeus’ McClurkin said.

Be sure to watch the video player above to find it if you can do some of the tricks the Globetrotters taught us, and you don’t want to miss their upcoming shows in Texas!

Beaumont – Feb. 3

Houston – Feb. 4

Cedar Park – Feb. 5

Edinburg – Feb. 7

Laredo – Feb. 8

College Station – Feb. 9

Austin – Feb. 10

Dallas – Feb. 11

Fort Worth – Feb. 12

Wichita Falls – Feb. 13

Click here for more from the Harlem Globetrotters!