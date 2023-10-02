DALLAS (KDAF) — The biggest state fair in the United States is underway, ready to help Texans celebrate the Lone Star State.

From delicious food to intriguing exhibits to live music, there’s something for everyone at the Texas State Fair. Taylor Austin, Public Relations Manager at the fair, shares some tried and true secrets to having the best experience, including why you should snag a season pass, how to save money on tickets, and where to park for safety and convenience.

The State Fair runs through October 22 at Fair Park.