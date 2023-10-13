DALLAS (KDAF) — For Eczema Awareness Month, we talked with Dr. Lindsey Zubritsky to learn how to care for sensitive skin.

For the 31 million Americans living with eczema, dry, itchy skin can be made worse by things like the clothes you wear and the laundry detergent you use.

But All Laundry Detergent is here to help.

“Anything that touches your skin should only contain simple, quality ingredients,” Zubritsky said. “Also, a lot of people don’t realize that a laundry care regimen can be an additional step.”

For those with eczema, it’s important to use a laundry detergent that’s fragrance-free and won’t further irritate the skin, and All Free-Clear is 100 percent free of dyes and perfumes.

Learn more tips from Dr. Zubritsky and use All Laundry Detergent to keep your skin looking and feeling great.