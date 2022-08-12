DALLAS (KDAF) — Have you seen the wildly famous bags around town? Parker and Hyde is a lifestyle brand specializing in a variety of totes, clutches crossbody bags and so much.

The brand started in the DFW area by owner Zach and Lauren McLarnon. Zach originally bought a leather company in Brazil. From there, Lauren’s idea of using the scraps to make purses, became the beginning of a success story for Parker and Hyde.

The brand is now being sold in over 5,000 retailers around the country including large retailers like Dillard’s.

Parker and Hyde can also be purchased online by visiting their website.