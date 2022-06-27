PROPANE EDUCATION AND RESEARCH COUNCIL SPONSORED CONTENT — Going off the grid can mean everything from moving to the wilderness to diversifying to an energy source that provides power even when bad weather causes an outage.

Now, DIY superstar Matt Blashaw has some timely suggestions for literally weathering the storm, so to speak, insuring that a home has power during extreme emergencies. For families building or renovating their dream homes, Matt will share timely information about an economical power source that is clean, efficient and economical.

The HGTV Host is teaming up with the Propane Education & Research Council (PERC), to talk about how propane can help Americans meet their environmental goals and energy needs. Often, 100% electrification or natural gas are not the solutions.

Learn how propane is a clean energy source that can work alongside other renewable energy sources in a home.