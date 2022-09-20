SPORTHERAPY SPONSORED CONTENT — SporTherapy is a physical therapy clinic serving the DFW area for more than 30 years and provides real, lasting relief from musculoskeletal pain and a personalized treatment plan so you can proactively care for your body.

They joined Inside DFW to talk about how physical therapy can help ease issues caused by changes in the temperature.

Taylor Maliska, PT, DPT at SporTherapy says patients with heat-induced joint pain need to continue to exercise. Motion is lotion. When the joints are not getting fed, more pain is likely to arise.

The lack of movement causes the synovial fluid to not feed the joints, meaning more pain. So, we help people find safe ways to stay moving, even in the heat.