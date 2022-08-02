DALLAS (KDAF) — Dr. Frieda Birnbaum, Ph.D. made U.S. history in 2007, after becoming the oldest woman in the nation to have children at the age of 60.

Now, Dr. Birnbaum is a research psychologist and psychotherapist in Saddle River, New Jersey. She is the award-winning author of “LIFE BEGINS AT 60: A New View of Motherhood, Marriage, and Reinventing Ourselves” and “WHAT PRICE POWER: An In-Depth Study of the Professional Woman in a Relationship.”

She is an expert on topics such as family dynamics, parenthood, relationships, addiction, anxiety and depression, and a seasoned media personality and commentator. Dr. Birnbaum currently hosts the podcast, “The Doctor Frieda Show: Pushing the Limits.

Joining Inside DFW, Dr. Birbaum talks about the modern parent landscape and how it has gotten easier in some ways and challenging in others.