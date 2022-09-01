DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re looking for some great chips and queso you already know that El Chico is the place to go, but another big attraction from this North Texas spot is its burrito carnitas bowl.

This delicious dish is the perfect weekend night meal, accompanied by a frozen margarita, but if you’re feeling like a chef and want to know how they make it, we’ve got you covered.

Olivia Garza, general manager at El Chico in Rockwall, showed Inside DFW how it’s made. Watch the video player above for the recipe.

Here’s a little bit more about El Chico:

“Our restaurants reflect nearly ninety years of changing tastes and styles and our guests’ preferences. We have taken care to preserve the heritage while updating the decor and adding exciting new tastes to our menu. The strength of El Chico comes from the simple fact that we have been in this business so long, that we know how to improve traditional favorites and introduce our guests to the next level of great Mexican food with our new items.” El Chico