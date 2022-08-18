DALLAS (KDAF) — Every once in a while, you come across a restaurant that’s truly special. A place where the owner shows up at 4 a.m. with his team to get the day started every day. A place that’s truly committed to only the freshest ingredients.

Meet Alfredo Cruz, the son of Doña Lencha owner. Doña Lencha is a Mexican food restaurant in Irving, Texas, that serves up a multitude of delicious authentic Mexican cuisine, including Birria Tacos. And you can thank Alfredo for that specifically.

After seeing the tacos take off on social media, Alfredo suggested that Doña Lencha start selling those as well. Despite getting multiple “no’s” from his father, Alfredo began selling the tacos in secret. They took of so well that his father was forced to make them a staple on the menu.

They are located at 1900 N Story Rd!