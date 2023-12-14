DALLAS (KDAF) — Are you planning to whip up some tasty treats in the kitchen this holiday season? If so, consider including Wisconsin Cheese into your snacks, sweets, and savory dishes.

Chadwick Boyd, chef, TV host, author and entrepreneur, shares some ideas on how to incorporate Wisconsin cheese into your holiday meals.

“The key thing to consider is thinking about the details,” Boyd said. “That means using really great quality products — that’s why I love using Wisconsin Cheese.”

There are more than 600 varieties of Wisconsin Cheese, which means you can find something to please even the pickiest of eaters.

Including toasted ravioli, crab stuffed mushrooms, blue cheese and fig tarts, and even caramel eggnog, Boyd’s recipes are sure to steal the spotlight this holiday season.

Watch the full segment above to learn more about Wisconsin cheese.