DALLAS (KDAF) — Don’t miss out on the holiday fun at Moody Gardens!

Holiday in the Gardens returns to the Moody Gardens on Nov. 18, bringing holiday themed attractions that the whole family can enjoy.

Even if guests have visited the gardens before, there’s always something new to discover.

“We have a new Christmas show,” said Jaree Hefner, public relations manager at Moody Gardens. “This show will still include Cirque, but it’s going to be a little more family friendly. It’ll have some Broadway-style song and dance, it’s going to have magic, a magician and some illusions, so we’re excited about that.”

Check out ICE LAND, Festival of Lights, ice skating, holiday 3d films, an arctic slide, train rides, pictures with Santa himself, and more.

Get the details and learn about all the fun experiences available at Moody Gardens by visiting their website here.