DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’ve got holiday gifts for little ones on your shopping list this year, we’ve got you covered with fun, creative, educational toys that they’re sure to love.

Steve Greenberg, host of YouTube’s Gadget Game Show, shares toys that make the perfect gifts for kids of all ages.

First up, there’s Tracy The Fidget Triceratops from Learning Resources, which is designed by experts to meet crucial development goals for toddlers. Kids as young as 18 months old can fidget countless ways at home or on the go, helping them stay focused and engaged while building their fine motor and coordination skills. This toy is available to purchase for $15.99 on Amazon.

The Romper from Droyd is an electric tricycle designed for kids 3 years and older. Romper offers multiple safety settings, including adjustable speed settings, a slow-start mechanism, a safety flag to see your young rider from further away, and a light-up front tire. Romper is available at Target for $139.99.

Spin Master’s Grave Digger Trax is the newest Monster Jam RC vehicle, allowing kids to pull off epic Monster Jam stunts including driving in the dirt, over rocks, on grass, and treading across water. Monster Jam Grave Digger Trax is USB-C charged and requires only two AAA batteries for the remote, making it easy to set up and play. It’s $69.99 USD at Amazon, Target, and Walmart.

BARK Smartphone for Kids is the only kids phone which will automatically block any and all nude pictures, includes enhanced GPS location tracking, and allows parents to remotely control all of the child’s phone settings. Bark is typically used for kids ages 10-17. Plans start at $29/month or $199 to buy phone outright. For more info, visit www.bark.us.

For artists and crafters, the Cricut Joy Xtra is the ultimate stocking stuffer. This smart cutting machine is incredibly versatile compatible with 50+ materials, and can handle everything from vinyl and iron-on to high quality cardstock, making it ideal for a variety of crafting projects. The Cricut Joy Xtra is available for $199 at Cricut.com.

Be sure to watch Steve’s Gadget Game Show on YouTube for fun, innovative gadgets.