DALLAS (KDAF) — Get ready for holiday gifting and entertaining with lifestyle expert Jamie O’ Donnell from Jamie O’ and Co.

If you’re looking for last minute gifts or entertaining options, Jamie shares ideas for the beauty lovers, snack lovers, and wine lovers in your life.

Redken Acidic Color Gloss Shampoo and Conditioner: Provides shine and protects salon grade colored and treated hair.

Nature's Garden Probiotic Strawberry Yoggies: Real fruit and creamy, natural yogurt in a bite-sized snack. Chow down with this healthier-for-you treat that's creamy, chewy, and crazy delicious.

Uglies Kettle Chips: Made from upcycled potatoes with slight imperfections (potatoes that are too large or too small, have varied colors or the wrong sugar content). These chips support farmers, reduce food waste, and fight hunger.

Bezel Wines: Bezel Wines explore the parts of California wine country that are off the beaten track and full of fresh ideas.