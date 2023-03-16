DALLAS (KDAF) — Golf is traditionally thought of as a stuffy sport – but it doesn’t need to be!

Inside DFW found a public course right outside of Dallas that is all about being a welcoming place, the innovative Keeton Park Golf Course.

We got a tour of the golf course, and experienced the driving range, putting and chipping greens, and a peaceful scenic 18-hole course.

The golf course is breaking down the barriers to entry for anybody wanting to hit the links. They even offer clinics and instruction for anyone looking to better their game. Did we mention they also have a golf SCOOTER?

See it all in the video player above – Landon Wexler takes us to Keeton Park Golf Course