DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s a lot of hype behind brunch these days, but one Dallas restaurant claims to be the place for those who just can’t get enough. It’s called Brunchaholics – home of the Soul Food Burrito.

The name Brunchaholic started as an online alias for Jesse Washington – after becoming known for his cooking content on social media and later selling his food at his local farmer’s market, he opened Brunchaholics.

The Soul Food Burrito is what the shop is best known for. It’s a burrito that soothes the soul like no other – filled with a half pound of both mac + cheese and mixed greens and a half pound of either fried catfish or chicken.

The Bruncholic walks Landon Wexler through his burrito wrapping technique in the video above!