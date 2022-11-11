NEBRASKA FURNITURE MART SPONSORED CONTENT — As Veterans Day approaches, Nebraska Furniture Mart is honoring those who served through a variety of events for both staff and customers.

Officials say this is a great opportunity for them to express their gratitude to those who have served to protect our freedom.

NFM’s history is full of employees who served in our military which dates back 80 years of their company’s 85-year history. Louie Blumkin, former Chairman, and son of NFM Founder Rose Blumkin served under General Patton in World War II. He not only fought at D-Day but also helped liberate a number of concentration camps. When the war was over, he returned home and teamed up with his mom to help grow NFM into what we have become today.

They have also just announced the first-ever employee resource group focused on the US military and first responders.

The purpose of their ERG is to promote a military/veteran/first responder-friendly environment for staff and customers. This includes supporting staff and their family during deployment, helping develop staff members’ work skills, enhancing recruitment efforts of candidates with military experience, and continuing to support our communities.

For their staff, they have a number of events planned on Veterans Day, all of which will be taking place at their store. In the morning, they will begin with a special flag-raising ceremony that will be led by a number of our staff who are Veterans. All staff is invited to attend.

Following the flag-raising ceremony, they will be hosting an appreciation breakfast for NFM veterans. There will also be a presentation where each veteran will be honored with the presentation of a Challenge Coin. Historically, challenge coins were presented by unit commanders in recognition of special achievements by a member of the unit. This is an annual tradition at NFM

Every NFM employee who has either served or is currently serving has the option of having the insignia of their military branch displayed on their name badge year round

Throughout November, they will have a Hall of Valor digital display inside our showroom. This will showcase NFM vets and will include their pictures and bio.

When their store opens at 11 am on Veterans Day, they will be handing our American Flags to our customers as they enter. They also are proud to offer discount pricing year-round to veterans and active military.