DALLAS (KDAF) — “We serve great food with a smile in an atmosphere that feels just like home,” that’s what you can expect at Lucky’s Cafe.

If you have ever been to Oak Lawn you may have seen this gorgeous, picturesque diner Lucky’s Cafe! Located on Oak Lawn Avenue, this food spot serves up great food with a classic American Diner vibe.

And what is a more iconic American dish than the Hot Fudge Sundae?

Lucky’s Cafe showed Inside DFW how they make theirs. Watch the video player above for their recipe.

For more information about Lucky’s Cafe, click here.