DALLAS (KDAF) — The Hilton Anatole isn’t just for business trips.

This resort has the hidden gem that is Jade Waters, which is a pool complex featuring 180-foot slides, a lazy river, a swim-up bar, multiple resort-style pools and activities for kids.

They have snow cones, crafts, bounce houses and even a cupcake decorating experience! We chatted with Grant Goulard, Director of Recreation and Wellness at The Hilton Anatole to get the rundown on all the fun summer activities they have lined up.

