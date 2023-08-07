DALLAS(KDAF)-If you’re wondering what’s new on Peacock and Netflix, Jay Cruz is inviting us to his watch party.

A brand-new Peacock original show that will take you on an adrenaline-fueled journey like never before. Based on the highly popular video game franchise, Twisted Metal brings the action-packed chaos of vehicular combat into a live-action adaptation. Get ready to strap yourself in for a wild ride!

Another show to look at, Bird Box Barcelona is an exciting spin-off sequel to the 2018 smash hit film, Bird Box, starring Sandra Bullock. In this thrilling installment, viewers are taken on a suspenseful journey through the vibrant streets of Barcelona, where the survival instincts of the characters are put to the ultimate test.

