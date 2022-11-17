DALLAS (KDAF) —If you are collaborating with Santa this year, perhaps giving him some hints, we are on your side.

We have the toy expert, Deborah Stallings Stumm. She is a media correspondent for The Toy Insider.

She joined Inside DFW to talk about those hot toys of the season, maybe the ones that will sell out quickly, or maybe the ones you have to strategize in order to find.

TEKYGO! JUNIOR BOUNCER BUNDLE (TEKYGO!)

The imagination in the minds of kids will be able to run wild while they go on fun, action-packed and educational adventures with TekyGo!

Plug, play, and bounce into a world of learning, activities, adventure, and fun.

A gaming console that encourages physical activity and cognitive development in an interactive and fun way.

Includes a TekyGo! portal, trampoline sensor, and junior bouncer trampoline (holds up to 77 pounds).

Junior bouncer trampoline is a patented trampoline by TekyGo!

Folds flat for easy storage.

Ages: 2+

MSRP: $199.00

You can find this toy at tekygo.com

DISNEY PRINCESS STYLE COLLECTION S’MORES IN STYLE GLAMPING TENT (JAKKS PACIFIC)

Designed with a print of string lights, a window, and plants with blue accents and pink stripes throughout.

Features a play lantern and a pretend campfire that lights up.

Role-play with the included marshmallows, roasting sticks, graham crackers, and chocolate- enough to make two play s’mores!

Includes a campfire, a lantern, two chip magazines, two play marshmallows, five graham crackers, two pieces of chocolate, two roasting sticks, a thermos, and two cups.

This stylish tent takes roughly 15 min to set up and can be put away when done playing.

Ages: 3+

MSRP: $79.99

You can pick this toy up at Target

LITTLE LIVE PETS MAMA SURPRISE (MOOSE TOYS)

This electronic pet is designed to look like a real guinea pig and features more than 30 pounds and reactions.

When the mama guinea pig’s heart begins to glow, kids place her in her hutch among the nesting material. The next morning, kids will discover a newborn guinea pig baby.

Mama Surprise magically delivers a new baby every day for three consecutive days.

Each baby has its own care package with themed hair accessories, such as rock ‘n’ roll, preppy, or princess.

Kids can repeat the surprise deliveries over and over again.

Brush the mama guinea pig’s fur or feed her with the included accessories to care for her and hear different responses.

Ages: 4+

MSRP: $64.99

You can pick this toy up at Amazon, Walmart, and Target

BEYBLADE BURST QUADDRIVE INTERSTELLAR DROP BATTLE SET (ADK EMOTIONS)

Beyblade Burst QuadDrive launches into the future of Beyblade with the first ever four-in-one top!

Challenge opponents on two interstellar battle levels!

Battle on the top level, then remove the disc, drop through the Warp Hole, and take the battle to the drop level.

Includes a right-spin Devastate Evo Belfyre B7 G01 QD06 TS22-Q A07 and Prominence Phoenix P7 G10 QD03 TB16-Q D05 tops.

Customize to Core and Apex mode, then Core+ and Apex+ mode to change top type.

Complete with two right/left-spin launchers and two extra Armor Tips.

Scan codes to compete in the Beyblade Burst app!

Ages: 8+

MSRP: $59.99

Available: Target, Walmart, Amazon

TAMAGOTCHI PIX PARTY (BANDAI AMERICA)

The virtual pet experience just got a celebratory twist with the Tamagotchi Pix Party!

It’s not just about raising and nurturing anymore; kids can now also host or attend their Tamagotchi friends’ parties in a decorated party play area.

Keep the good times rolling by enjoying fun new mini games, cooking with guests, and, of course, documenting the event with the built-in camera!

The Tamagotchi Pix Party brings fan’s favorite Tamagotchi characters together for a fun-filled bash that brings play to a new level of excitement!

Ages: 6+

MSRP: $59.99

Available: Amazon, Walmart, Target

BLACK PANTHER 6V BATTERY POWERED MOTORCYCLE RIDEON (FLYBAR)

This officially licensed Marvel Studios Legacy Collection Black Panther 6V Battery Powered Motorcycle Rideon comes with a 6V rechargeable battery and charger.

Goes forward and backward.

Includes high-power LED headlights, training wheels for stability and balance, reflective mirrors, and hits a max speed of two mph.

Carries up to 65 lbs.

Ages: 3+

MSRP: $119.00

Available: Walmart