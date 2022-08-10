DALLAS (KDAF) — We get it, times are tough and because of that, you may think twice about starting a business or pursuing your entrepreneurial goals.

However, there is still a way to pursue your dreams and navigate a tough economic climate.

Brian McCauley is a mortgage advisor for Dallas Mortgage News and joined Inside DFW to talk about the ways you can foster entrepreneurialship in a tough market.

WATCH the video player for our interview with McCauley.

Come out to their huge real estate event with Ryan Serhant on Aug. 18 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Statler hotel in Dallas. For further information check out serhantdallas.com.

For more information about Dallas Mortgage News, click here.