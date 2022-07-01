DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s that time of year when we all need to start looking for that perfect gadget gift for summer celebrations. We turned to our gadget guy and host of YouTube’s gadget game show “What the Heck is That?” Steve Greenberg for some help. Here’s what he’s found:

For more from Stever Greenberg, watch his YouTube show “What the Heck is That?” or visit him at gadgetgameshow.com.