DALLAS (KDAF) — Okay, if you have a little Peppa Pig fan in your life, we found the perfect place to hang out. Peppa Pig World of Play.

Inside DFW got the chance to go check it out, and it’s a dream for the little one in your life who’s a big fan!

They’ve got an indoor play center designed for preschool children, 14 themed areas of free roaming, bring all the characters to life; your kids can actually walk into Peppa’s house and sit in the show’s kitchen or even hang out in the living room.

If you and your young one get hungry, they have the Campervan Cafe right in the cinter with pizza, nuggets and nachos.

