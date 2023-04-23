SCARBOROUGH FESTIVAL—! Come one, come all, for an exciting day of music, art, and culture. From food vendors to craft booths, there is something for everyone. So, bring your friends and family and join us for a fun-filled day.

The Scarborough Renaissance Festival is an annual event that takes place in Waxahachie, Texas every spring. This year, the festival has started from April 8 – May 29.

It features jousting tournaments, live music, food, and vendors selling handmade goods and art. This family-friendly event is a great way to explore the Renaissance period and have fun.

Make sure to purchase your tickets soon on the Scarborough website.