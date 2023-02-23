AMERICAN PISTACHIO GROWERS SPONSORED CONTENT — You may already like pistachios but did you know they can really improve your health?

A study from Cornell University found that these nuts are actually a superfood.

The study reveals pistachios have greater levels of antioxidants than previously understood. In fact, pistachios are amongst the highest when compared to other common foods known for their antioxidant capacities such as blueberries, pomegranates, cherries, and beets. Dayna Devon learned the details of the findings and reports.