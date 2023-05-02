ACCIDENT & INJURY CHIROPRACTIC SPONSORED CONTENT — There’s no reason why healing after a car crash has to be painful and scary.

Inside DFW was joined by Chief of Staff, Dr. Lou Saucedo, and Clinic Director Dr. Hadji Sheriff to talk about their new Accident & Injury Chiropractics clinic in Lewisville. Plus, discussing the services they offer to clients in case they are injured in a crash.

What can guests expect at your new location in Lewisville?

Dr. Lou Saucedo said “We moved to a bigger clinic, and now they can serve Lewisville patients and more patients all over the metroplex. If you have whiplash after a car accident, you definitely want to come in. Patients with pain in their neck, knee, shoulder, headaches, ankle, and wrist”.

If patients can’t get to this beautiful location, could they still receive assistance?

We have a total of 13 locations around the metroplex, We have a clinic mostly close to where patients are. You can be picked up from your home or location right to our nearest clinics to receive treatment.

What if you are in a car accident, what should you do?

Call one of our clinics to get to the nearest location, where you will be evaluated and get the treatment you need.

Make sure to visit their website, to see what other services they have and make a reservation.