HSGD also provides health, mental health, and social services at no cost to the children and families who are eligible.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Head Start of Greater Dallas is celebrating its 35th Anniversary this year.

For 35 years, the charity Head Start of Greater Dallas (HSGD) has had a substantial positive influence on the Dallas neighborhood. HSGD began as a summer reading program for preschoolers but has now developed into a specialized organization devoted to the early education and development of children.

The federally sponsored program, which was started in 1965, currently serves over 2,500 children at 45 full-day centers located throughout Dallas County for kids ages 0 to 5.

Inside DFW with Jenny Anchondo got a chance to catch up with Kathryn L. McCartney, CEO of Head Start of Greater Dallas, and talked about what it’s like first-hand how the community connects with children.

“I am proud of the Head Start of Greater Dallas staff. Each day as I pass our centers and our classrooms. The staff are dedicated to our mission, which is to provide children and families with the foundation of skills and knowledge they need to be successful in school and life,” McCartney said. To learn more or support their mission, visit www.hsgd.org. Together, they are building a brighter future for Dallas County’s children.

Check out the entire interview and experience above to see how Head Start has impacted children.