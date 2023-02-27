DALLAS (KDAF) — If you order espresso martinis in the morning, it’ll make you feel like you’re running late for a meeting that hasn’t even started yet!

Lately, espresso martinis are all the rage these days, in fact, they’ve become a staple in lots of bars and restaurants.

Après Hours (after hours) was created by two friends who wanted a simpler way to enjoy espresso martinis at home. Co-founders, Alexis Smith and Nicole Craven showed Inside of DFW at the Statler Hotel how they created their famous drinks.

They have different flavors like their original classic, salted caramel, and vanilla. Plus, the drinks are all gluten-free and dairy free. The drinks are sold in liquor stores all across Texas.

The owners said they have a background in marketing and PR, which has helped them create and launch a brand from the ground up.

A few locations carrying Apres Hours in the DFW area:

Shell- 312 N Rice St Hamilton, TX 76531

Total Wine & More- 5200 S Hulen st.Fort Worth, TX 76132

Sfereco – Lewisville 233 W Church St Lewisville, Dallas 75057

Shellman’s Highland Village-2300 Highland Village RdHighland Village, TX 75077

Berkley’s Market- 634 W Davis St Dallas, TX 75208

You can find more locations, by visiting their website.