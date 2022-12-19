DALLAS (KDAF) — The holiday season is here and one of the best ways to spend time with family is by watching movies at the theater.

Luckily, North Texas is home to plenty of incredible theaters for a movie night, including Texas-based Alamo Drafthouse Cinema.

Alamo Drafthouse is celebrating its 25th anniversary, with tons of great deals and fun holiday events planned throughout December.

The chain was founded in 1997 as a single-screen mom-and-pop repertory theater in Austin, TX. Twenty-five years later, with 38 locations and counting, Alamo Drafthouse has been called “the best theater in America” by Entertainment Weekly and “the best theater in the world” by Wired.

To celebrate the season, the chain has unique holiday programming lineup including interactive Movie Party screenings for hit movies like:

Elf

Gremlins

Christmas Vacation

They also have brunch movie screenings for movies like:

Little Women

The Holiday

Christmas in Connecticut

This dine-in theater will also have a holiday menu featuring candy cane shakes, hot cocoa and sugar cookies.

Through 12/18, receive a $10 Snack Pass with every $50+ Alamo Drafthouse gift card purchase. Learn more about Alamo Drafthouse by clicking here.