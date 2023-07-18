DALLAS(KDAF)—Once we adopt an animal, owners usually find a go-to store for their pet’s food, treats, and toys. At Earthwise Pet Supply in Flower Mound, you can find all of the above AND scratch your itch for adventure with their sloth encounter.

The owner of this franchise of the national pet store, Deana Otis, started her journey raising sloths by rescuing her first sloth, Sandy – originally rescued from Gayana.

“After four years of having Sandy, I adopted Sid,” Otis said. “I adopted her and unbeknownst to us, sometimes they don’t reproduce in captivity, other times they do. We have ended up having two babies.”

Earth Wise Flower Mound also offers paint in Shopping at Earthwise Pet Supply also means you’re shopping for top quality products.

“We carry more of the high-end food,” Otis said. “We care about how it’s processed, where it’s processed, and what quality it is. We are nutritionists. I’m a clinical pet nutritionist – I have 500+ hours in pet nutrition, so I can answer a lot of questions.” You can also begin your pet owner journey at Earth Wise Flower Mound – they host pet adoptions through ARF (Animal Rescue Foundation) every other week.