DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s never too early to think about the holidays. For some, summer is the perfect time to start planning out their Christmas trees.

Hallmark has released its first round of one-of-a-kind Hallmark Ornaments. Trudy’s Hallmark in Dallas began its ornament celebration for members one day early and then opened to the public on July 10.

District Manager Cliff Sallee told CW33 not to worry though, because the next round of ornaments will be released on Oct. 8.

“We will have multiple ornaments that will run consecutive years, but each year it changes up,” Sallee said.

So how does it work? Since 1973, Hallmark has released more than 8,000 unique ornaments and more than 100 series. For keepsake ornaments, certain series will be the same, but each year, a new ornament in the series will be released only for that year.

There are still ornaments up for grabs from this round, you can shop all the ornaments and holiday fun at Hallmark’s website here.