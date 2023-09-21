Whether you're yearning for an island adventure, a wellness retreat or a wine-filled escapade, these destinations offer the perfect opportunities for adults to unwind

DALLAS (KDAF) — Are you feeling the need for a well-deserved break now that the kids are settled into the school year and sports activities are in full swing?

It might be time to plan a grown-up getaway, and The Travel Mom has some enticing suggestions for adults looking to escape the daily grind.

Emily Kaufman, the expert traveler visits Inside DFW and shares her insights on fantastic destinations to unwind and recharge. One of the top destinations she recommends is a beach getaway.

“Lots of us go to the beach and see Malibu or San Diego. How about Catalina Island Santa Catalina Island is just off the Southern California coast and it feels like an entire world away, like a European getaway like you’re pulling into a port in the Mediterranean. And what I love about it is there’s a wonderful grownup way to get there, which is on a jet ski. I took a jet ski from Long Beach all the way to Catalina with a company called Jet Ski to Catalina and it was a blast we saw several different dolphin pods,” said Kaufman.

