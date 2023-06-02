P.F Chang—Celebrate the milestone of graduation at P.F. Chang’s.

P.F. Chang’s is excited to host new grads as they celebrate their accomplishments. P.F Chang’s Alliance location has the perfect dining destination for lunch or dinner when getting together with friends or family.

The restaurant understands that the transition from college to career can be difficult, so they offer a way to make your celebration special and enjoyable.

The menu will feature classic favorites like Lettuce Wraps, Chang’s Spicy Chicken, and Honey Seared Shrimp. In addition, it will feature a variety of original and seasonal dishes that you won’t find anywhere else.

Make a reservation today for lunch, dinner, and an event, you can’t go wrong. The restaurant is located at 2949 Amador Dr. in Fort Worth.