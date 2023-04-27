DALLAS(KDAF)—The Mediterranean restaurant that always gets it right!

Gorji restaurant is an absolute favorite of mine and is a perfect spot for a romantic dinner or an evening out with friends. The atmosphere is cozy and inviting, with a New Mediterranean Cuisine menu that is sure to please any palate.

Gorji restaurant is located in a corner lot at Village on the Parkway in Addison and is open just three nights a week. This unique business model has proven to be successful, as the restaurant has been open for the past 20 years and going strong. The restaurant is small, seating only five tables, and has a no-tipping policy.

The menu is full of delicious dishes, from the pan-seared duck with black plum, and white wine sauce to the lamb kabob with hummus and baba ghanoush. All of the ingredients are fresh and locally sourced, and the flavors are simply divine.

Overall, Gorji restaurant is an experience that shouldn’t be missed. The atmosphere is inviting and cozy and the food is simply delicious. With a unique business model and a focus on quality ingredients, Gorji restaurant has been a staple in the Addison community for the past two decades.