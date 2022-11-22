DALLAS (KDAF) — The Winter Village at The Adolphus, the hotel’s new holiday rooftop experience, transports guests to a picturesque holiday village complete with 4 distinctive themed cottages, cozy winter cabins, live music, warm boozy cocktails, and more.

The perfect Instagrammable moment, located in the heart of Downtown Dallas, is open this holiday season from Tuesday, Nov. 15 to Saturday, Jan. 28.

Here’s what comes included:

Each cabin includes a bottle of Laurent Perrier Brut Champagne with the reservation.

Instagrammable cocktails include holiday-inspired drinks such as Eggnog Polar Bear , Adolphus Chai Toddy and Frozen Hot Chocolate, and more .

, and . The menu includes festive items such as Crispy Gratin Potato Stack, Lamb Rib Fingers, Fried S’mores, and more.

Guest can stop by Cocoa Lounge or Rodeo Bar before or after Winter Village to add to the festivities!

Winter Village will sell out fast, so be sure to book your reservation soon! Make a reservation on Resy.