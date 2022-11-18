DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re looking to spruce up your place or you want to find a gift for your loved one, Tart by Taylor has some of the cutest unique gifts and household items. The best part is she’s local.

This Dallas-based business started like many innovative businesses do these days, as a pandemic baby, or as Taylor puts it ‘a quarantine craft’.

“It started honestly, as a quarantine craft. I just was bored at home and started making our plastic pillow coasters in my mom’s living room. The learning process started with that and kind of took off overnight,” Taylor Dean, owner of Tart By Taylor, said.

Tart By Taylor has almost 27 different styles with tons of home decor products to glam up any living space.

CW33 reporter Stephanie Mendez took a tour of Tart By Taylor and has more. Watch the video player above for the full tour of Tart By Taylor. Learn more by clicking here.