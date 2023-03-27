DALLAS(KDAF)—Helping veterans is always something that can be rewarding and also heartwarming but through sports?

The Dallas Warriors, a local nonprofit and hockey team is working to help disabled US veterans in a unique way. As a way for veterans to rehabilitate from trauma suffered while in the military, a team was created to encourage them to play hockey.

Frank Demma, the Dallas Warriors’ President, stopped by the CW33 studios to discuss the organization. Demma said “the Dallas Warriors were created to give our disabled US Military Veterans a way to rehab through an amazing outlet. We strive to connect the community to our United States service members by demonstrating firsthand the desire to achieve excellence in everything that we do”.

They give veterans skilled instructions, teamwork, and hockey games so they can get through a lot of the stressful situations they face in the military.

You are able to attend their games or even donate by visiting their website.