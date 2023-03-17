DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s nothing like St. Patrick’s Day to have a good time, but giving back to the community with that fun is even better.

Inside DFW sat down and spoke with Jake Levy, Board of Directors of Greenville Avenue Area Business Association known as Gaba. A scholarship program created by the GAABA collects revenue from the parade that will go to a scholarship fund for Dallas ISD high seniors students.

It started in 2009 when his father had an idea to give back to the community that didn’t have much money. He figured his first priority should be to give back to kids.

“Education is very important, and in his opinion, and we, as a board agreed, wholeheartedly, 100%, we’re very proud to say that we’ve contributed over $130,000 towards scholarships for these kids and their scholarships,” said Levy.

Check out the full interview to find out what’s in store for NABC, or to donate, visit the website.